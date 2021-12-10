Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

