Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

PLAY stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

