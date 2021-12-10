Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.