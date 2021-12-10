Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $834.14

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.14 ($11.06) and traded as high as GBX 839.18 ($11.13). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.74), with a volume of 78,396 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.42) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,025 ($13.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.71) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.89).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.