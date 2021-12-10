Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.37. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 324,942 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xunlei by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

