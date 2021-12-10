Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $536.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.00 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,560 shares of company stock worth $273,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

