Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($86.20) target price on the stock.

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 5,110 ($67.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,196.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,256.14. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 4,160 ($55.17) and a one year high of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

