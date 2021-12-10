Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($24.49) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.47 ($26.37).

FRA DTE opened at €15.92 ($17.88) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.62 and a 200-day moving average of €17.38.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

