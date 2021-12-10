Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €78.00 ($87.64) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($76.78).

STM stock opened at €64.80 ($72.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

