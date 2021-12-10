Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €111.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.73 ($115.42).

FRA KGX opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.00. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

