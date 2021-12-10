The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €165.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($243.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.36 ($236.36).

MTX opened at €171.30 ($192.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €189.43 and its 200 day moving average is €199.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

