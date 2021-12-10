UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.56 ($16.36).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

