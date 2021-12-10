HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.78 ($85.14).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €59.56 ($66.92) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.06 and a 200 day moving average of €69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.