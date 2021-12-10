Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

TSE:EIF opened at C$42.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.27. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

