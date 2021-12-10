Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.00 ($4.49) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.25 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.66. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

