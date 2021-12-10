GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $59.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,255. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

