mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

TSE MDF opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.95. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$4.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

