Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 260 ($3.45) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.20).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 182.84 ($2.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.72.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.35), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($148,265.96).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

