Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ohio Valley Banc to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.19% 1.15% Ohio Valley Banc Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million $10.26 million 9.41 Ohio Valley Banc Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.11

Ohio Valley Banc’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc Competitors 2156 8946 7229 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Ohio Valley Banc’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ohio Valley Banc has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc competitors beat Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

