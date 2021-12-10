Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

ESS stock opened at $344.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

