Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.00 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,025 shares of company stock valued at $19,104,375. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

