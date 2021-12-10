Critical Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -78.72% -51.38% Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99%

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($2.62) -2.74 Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 47.31 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -1.87

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 310.29%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Poseida Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

