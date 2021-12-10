FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Shares of SGIOY opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.86.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

