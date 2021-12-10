Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSUGY. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $30.50.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

