FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

