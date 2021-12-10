$671.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $671.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.30 million to $672.60 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,195,428. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.87. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.