Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 757% compared to the average daily volume of 293 put options.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

