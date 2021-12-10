Jefferies Financial Group Comments on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

