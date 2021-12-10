Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.34. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

