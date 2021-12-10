Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock.

LON TGA opened at GBX 401.70 ($5.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.48. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61).

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

