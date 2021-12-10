Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock.
LON TGA opened at GBX 401.70 ($5.33) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.48. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.61).
About Transglobe Energy
