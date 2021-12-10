Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $6.06. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 93,828 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 138,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
