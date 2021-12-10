Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $6.06. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 93,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 138,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.