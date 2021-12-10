Borr Drilling Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 14th (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 5.41.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter valued at $261,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.