Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 14th

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

BORR stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 767,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.