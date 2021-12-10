Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,726.82

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,726.82 ($89.20) and traded as low as GBX 6,700 ($88.85). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,700 ($88.85), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.05 million and a P/E ratio of 123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,566.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,726.82.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

