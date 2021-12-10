Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Worley has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

