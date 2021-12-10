Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

