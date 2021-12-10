First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.73.

TSE FM opened at C$29.70 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

