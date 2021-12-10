Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CommScope in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

