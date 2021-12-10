Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

