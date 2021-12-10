Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.94.

NYSE:AVB opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

