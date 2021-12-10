Federal Signal Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

