Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.87 on Monday. Braskem has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 115.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Braskem in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

