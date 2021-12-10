Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($54.37) to GBX 4,200 ($55.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.17 ($51.89).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,280 ($43.50) on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,651 ($35.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,246.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,348.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.09) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.82) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($144,504.31). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($136,377.46).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

