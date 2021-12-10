H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.