Head-To-Head Analysis: Arko (ARKO) & Its Competitors

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arko to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arko and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 59.57 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 9.86

Arko’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arko and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1107 2627 2672 83 2.27

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arko beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

