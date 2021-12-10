Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) vs. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Financial Comparison

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.78%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.83%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77% First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.70 $6.83 million $2.09 14.99 First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.31 $24.53 million $2.89 10.40

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.