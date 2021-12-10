$58.10 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $58.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $26.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Eventbrite stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after acquiring an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eventbrite by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $57,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

