Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $28.89. Hudson Global shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 5,447 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

