WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WW International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WW International by 661.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.27 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.