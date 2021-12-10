Idera Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,031% compared to the average volume of 222 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

